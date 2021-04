The Dish: Chef Beau MacMillan Beau MacMillan’s passion for food started at an early age while growing up in New England, but it was in his grandmother’s kitchen in Montreal that some of his greatest memories were made. He has been a fan favorite on the Food Network as both a host and contestant. With over 20 years spent in Arizona at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain, his cuisine at Element has been called a "fine-dining gem." MacMillan joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his career.