The Dish: Chef Barbara Lynch Barbara Lynch is the only woman in the U.S. holding the elite title of Grand Chef Relais & Châteaux. She was born and raised in South Boston, in a large Irish family that struggled to survive. But years of hard work paid off -- the chef was named Outstanding Restaurateur in 2014 for the award-winning Menton. Her popular Boston-area restaurant group features a full range of dining options. Lynch joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share her story and some signature dishes.