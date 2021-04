The Dish: Chef Amanda Cohen on vegetables, no-tipping movement It was the 2008 launch of her New York, vegetable-focused restaurant, Dirt Candy, that set Amanda Cohen apart from other chefs and restaurants. It was the first vegetarian restaurant in 17 years to receive two stars from The New York Times, and it was also recognized by the Michelin guide five years in a row. Cohen joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how her career in the kitchen came about.