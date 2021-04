The Dish: Chef Alexander Smalls Born and raised in the South Carolina Lowcountry, Alexander Smalls' first love was singing. He toured internationally for years and won a Tony on Broadway and a Grammy for his recordings. But eventually, he swapped the theater for a culinary stage. He opened a series of hit restaurants in New York, currently "The Cecil" and "Minston's" in Harlem. Chef Smalls joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his culinary journey and signature recipes.