The Dish: Celebrity chef Jeff Mauro

Growing up in Chicago, Jeff Mauro had a natural gift for entertaining, keeping his family laughing while exploring his love for food. During the day, he worked in a sandwich shop and at night, he took the stage as Tony in the Chicago production of the hit comedy, "Tony and Tina's Wedding." Along with his thriving TV career -- hosting "Sandwich King" and "The Kitchen -- he launched "Pork & Mindy's," a growing Chicago-area fast casual barbecue chain. Mauro joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his story and signature dishes.
