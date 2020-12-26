The Dish: Cajun specialties from Chef Melissa Martin New Orleans chef Melissa Martin is out with a new cookbook, “Mosquito Supper Club: Cajun Recipes from a Disappearing Bayou.” When guests arrive at her famed restaurant, they never know who they’re going to meet, or even what they’re going to eat, but they always leave with a soul-satisfying experience – something she plans to revive post-pandemic. In the meantime, she whipped up some of her amazing cajun specialties for CBS News’ Jamie Wax for the “CBS This Morning: Saturday” series, The Dish.