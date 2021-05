The Dish: Boston chef Tim Cushman Chef Tim Cushman's first training wasn't in food, but in jazz and classical guitar. But while pursuing his musical dreams, he worked in restaurants and discovered a whole new passion in cooking. His Boston restaurant O Ya has been recognized as one of the top sushi restaurants in the nation, earning him a James Beard Award as Best Chef in the Northeast. Cushman joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his culinary journey.