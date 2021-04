The Dish: Baltimore Chef Spike Gjerde Spike Gjerde was born in Iowa farm country and was late-arriving at his decision to cook for a living. His restaurants in Baltimore benefit from his close relationships with farmers and fishermen in and around the Chesapeake Bay. He runs a variety of food-related businesses in Baltimore including Woodberry Kitchen restaurant which earned him a James Beard award. Gjerde joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his journey to becoming a chef and cooking philosophy.