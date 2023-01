The Dish: Award-winning Thai food in Vermont Nisachon Morgan and her husband Steve Morgan are the chefs behind one of the best Thai restaurants in the U.S. Saap, located in Randolph, Vermont, is made-to-order authentic Thai food. Rung was recently awarded “Best Chef in the Northeast” by the James Beard Foundation. For our series The Dish, Jan Crawford traveled to Vermont to meet the chefs and try their renowned food.