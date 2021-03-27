Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Dish: Award-winning Boston chef Chris Coombs

30-year-old executive chef Chris Coombs runs and owns three restaurants. One of them, Boston Chops, was named one of America's best new steakhouses by Food and Wine magazine. Coombs joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to talk about his food.
