The Dish: Angie Mar No one does it like Angie Mar at "Les Trois Chevaux" or "The Three Horses." It is the finest of fine dining in New York City, with dress codes, impeccable service, and the world's most exquisite ingredients. Mar comes from a Chinese family, but French food has been her focus and it's brought her worldwide acclaim. When she was unceremoniously detached from her last restaurant, Mar started, rather dramatically, all over again. Jeff Glor reports.