The Dish: Alice Waters When Chef Alice Waters launched her crusade for locally sourced organic ingredients 40 years ago, she was considered a rebel. Now, the philosophy behind her Berkeley, California restaurant, Chez Panisse, is central to much of the best American cooking. To date, Waters has written eight cookbooks and influenced top-tier chefs like Jeremiah Tower, Jonathon Waxman, Paul Bertolli and pastry chef Claire Petak. Now age 71, Waters is still fighting to change our perceptions. Vinita Nair reports.