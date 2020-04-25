Live

The Dish: African American history captured in Toni Tipton's cookbook, "Jubilee"

A special edition of The Dish looks back at a culinary event held at New York's Gramercy Tavern -- Chef Toni Tipton offered guests a taste of African American culinary history with a Jubilee, featuring recipes from her cookbook, "Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking: A Cookbook," that includes foods that have been centuries in the making. Tipton speaks to Michelle Miller about African American history through the lens of flavorful, unique cuisine.
