The Deciders: White voters in 2020 As part of the CBS News special “The Deciders,” “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King profiles several White female voters, including an ardent Trump supporter in Texas, a Connecticut woman who regrets her Trump vote in 2016, and an undecided voter in Florida. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann looks at White male voters who traditionally lean Republican, including some who are feeling buyer’s remorse after the devastating health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.