Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Dalai Lama turns 80

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists is hosting a summit on global compassion in Southern California, but remains humble about his own birthday. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans chats with the 14th Dalai Lama about getting old.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.