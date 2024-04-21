"The Covenant of Water" author Abraham Verghese Dr. Abraham Verghese teaches medical students about the importance of bedside manner at Stanford University's School of Medicine. But he has another calling, as author of the New York Times bestselling novel "The Covenant of Water," a multi-generational tale of a family in India experiencing love and tragedy. Verghese talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about uprooting his family to take a writing program at the University of Iowa in order to pursue his dream of being a writer; and about receiving the news that his latest novel would be an Oprah's Book Club pick.