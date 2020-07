The cost of taking a gap year amid a pandemic Students have often been encouraged to take gap years between high school and college, but many graduates are reconsidering their options this year. Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York say students who delay college due to the pandemic could lose more than $90,000 in lifetime earnings. Arun Ponnusamy, chief academic officer at Collegewise, joins CBSN to discuss what students should take into account when making this decision.