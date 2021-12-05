Live

The Corn Rake Murder

A farmer says he found his wife impaled by a corn rake. The rake has just four tines – so why does she have six puncture wounds? CBS News chief investigative and senior national correspondent Jim Axelrod reports for "48 Hours."
