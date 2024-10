The Climate Election: Immigration, explained Immigration remains among the top concerns for voters in the 2024 election. But when it comes to policy, many ignore a key reason why people are forced to leave their homes — climate change. Natural disasters are only growing in frequency and power while droughts and floods devastate livelihoods, but even with the known deadly and devastating impacts, there are no international protections or asylum offerings for people who are forced to flee. Here's what to know.