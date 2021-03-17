Live

Watch CBSN Live

The City of Music

In the medieval Italian city that gave the world the famed Stradivarius violin, Bill Whitaker finds artisans still trying to replicate the sound of the multimillion-dollar violins by crafting them the same way Antonio Stradivari did 300 years ago.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.