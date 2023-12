"The Chosen" offers new twists on the story of Jesus and his disciples A wildly-popular faith-based series about the life of Jesus and his disciples, "The Chosen" explores the human backstories of Biblical figures. Correspondent Lee Cowan visits the Texas set of the series; talks with writer-director Dallas Jenkins and star Jonathan Roumie; and witnesses a "Chosen" fan convention where cosplayers dress up in 1st century attire.