The Brent Spence Bridge, a vital shipping artery, is "functionally obsolete" As President Biden calls to invest in infrastructure, Senator Mitch McConnell's home state is in desperate need of replacing the functionally obsolete Brent Spence Bridge. Northern Kentucky government watchdog reporter Julia Fair, who contributes to Cincinnati Enquirer and Cincinnati.com via Report for America, joins CBSN to discuss the concerns surrounding the vital shipping artery.