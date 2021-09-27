The Biden agenda faces critical tests in Congress this week Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are gearing up for an intense week, with votes expected on government funding, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and President Biden's $3.5 trillion budget package. CBS News' Skyler Henry, Washington Examiner political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood, and Washington Post deputy Washington editor Natalie Jennings join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the tough choices Democrats will need to make if they want to pass the critical pieces of legislation.