Biden administration under pressure to respond to latest cyberattacks The Biden administration is facing growing pressure to respond to the most recent wave of ransomware attacks on U.S. businesses. Cyber experts believe Russian hackers are behind the global cyberattack, which targeted software giant Kaseya, as well as the breach of a technology firm linked to the Republican National Committee. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.