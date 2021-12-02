White House set to announce new COVID-19 measures today after the first case of the Omicron variant reported in the U.S. The White House is expected to announce new measures Thursday after the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant was reported in the U.S., including family vaccination clinics, extending the transit mask requirement and requiring all international travelers to test negative for COVID within 24 hours of their departure. CBS News Chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins "CBSN AM" with the latest.