The best ways to stay safe from mosquito-borne illnesses, according to a doctor

The CDC has confirmed two new malaria cases in Florida, for a total of six in the state, as well as one case in Texas. Officials also say at least two mosquitoes in Michigan have tested positive for EEE, a deadly virus that has a 33% mortality rate. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca has more on the rise of mosquito-borne illnesses, and Dr. Rajiv Chowdhury, chair of the Department of Global Health at Florida International University, joins CBS News to discuss how people can protect themselves.
