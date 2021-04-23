Live

The baby girl who was "born twice"

A Texas newborn is thriving after surgeons removed her from the womb to perform a life-saving operation and then put her back so she could reach full term. CBS News' Don Champion has the amazing story of the baby who was "born twice."
