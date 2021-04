The art of our money n a fast-paced world obsessed with earning money, and spending it, it's understandable why you might not take a minute to examine your spare change. But if you did, you might find those coins are miniature works of art. Don Everhart is the lead sculptor for the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia. His designs range from the state quarters we use every day, to medals presented to world leaders. Anna Werner reports. Originally broadcast on April 12, 2015.