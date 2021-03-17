Live

The art of Hollywood special effects makeup

Lee Cowan introduces us to Academy Award-winner Matthew Mungle, one of the greatest make-up special effects men in movie history. Cowan follows Mungle as the artist goes through the process of creating bodies for an episode of “CSI.”
