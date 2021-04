The American simplicity of Edward Hopper Edward Hopper was a towering figure of 20th century art in America. A realist, he captured humble and mundane settings with a deep emotional reserve. A new show at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts dedicated to Hopper's work from 1925 to 1950 includes 100 paintings, watercolors and prints. Morley Safer reports. (Originally aired June 10, 2007.)