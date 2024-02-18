The age-old question: How old is too old for Washington, D.C.? With the two oldest candidates in U.S. history leading the race for the presidency, and Congress dominated by politicians who are decades older than the average citizen, the question of age has come to dominate much of the conversation this election year. But should it? CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with the Washington Post's Dan Balz (considered one of the deans of the Washington press corps) and California Representative Sara Jacobs (one of the youngest members of Congress) about the generational divide.