Live

Watch CBSN Live

That time Miss Piggy flirted with Morley Safer

Correspondent Morley Safer likes to laugh, and America laughed with him when he interviewed the Muppets' femme fatale, Miss Piggy. Take a look back at this and other funny Morley moments from Safer's 46 seasons on 60 Minutes
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.