That (Expletive Deleted) Newspaper

In this 1974 behind-the-scenes visit to Richard Nixon's least favorite newspaper, The Washington Post, Mike Wallace interviews legendary Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, publisher Katherine Graham, and reporter Bob Woodward.
