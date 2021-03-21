Live

Thailand under martial law, deploys troops

The head of Thailand's army declared martial law early Tuesday morning and insisted there is no coup. Troops are on the ground trying to stabilize the country after six months of protests. CBS News foreign correspondent Seth Doane reports.
