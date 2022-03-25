Watch CBS News

Texts reveal Justice Clarence Thomas' wife pushed to overturn the 2020 election

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and former President Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows communicated about efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to copies of text messages obtained by CBS News and The Washington Post. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and The Washington Post's Bob Woodward join "CBS Mornings" to discuss the revelations they uncovered.
