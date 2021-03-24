Live

Watch CBSN Live

Texas woman gives birth to quadruplets

Family and physicians are calling the birth of Austin, Ashton, Addison and Arianna Boone a miracle. The quadruplets were born at St. Joseph's Regional Health Center; the smallest weighing just 2 pounds, 10 ounces. KBTX's Clay Falls reports.
