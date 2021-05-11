Live

Texas students mourn teacher who died of flu

Heather Holland, a second grade teacher in Weatherford, Texas, is being remembered as an educator who made a difference in students' lives. She died of the flu earlier this month. KTVT's Yona Gavino reports.
