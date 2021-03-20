Live

Watch CBSN Live

Texas shopper cracks code on store prices

A professional shopper in Texas says he’s cracked the code to saving money at major stores. Kyle James claims that the price tag shows if a product is the best deal ever or if it’ll be cheaper the next day. KHOU-TV’s Drew Karedes reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.