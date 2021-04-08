Live

Texas sheriff: Suspect shot on video had a knife

After a cell phone video appeared to show sheriff's deputies near San Antonio shooting a man with his arms raised, the Bexar County Sheriff said a second tape shows the suspect was wielding a knife. CBSN's Contessa Brewer reports.
