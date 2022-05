Texas school shooting suspect purchased guns and ammo week before attack We are learning new details about one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Officials say 19 kids and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. CBS Dallas-Fort Worth's Erin Jones reports, and then CBS News' Tanya Rivero joins "Red & Blue" from Uvalde with more.