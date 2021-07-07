Local Matters: Texas Republicans to revive controversial election reform bill Texas Republicans are set to bring back a controversial elections reform bill for debate during a special legislative session starting Thursday. House Democrats had managed to block the bill from reaching a vote by staging a walk out in May. Texas Tribune politics reporter James Barragán joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the other conservative priorities Republican Governor Greg Abbott has announced for the session, as well as the pressure he's facing from GOP primary challengers.