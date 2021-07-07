Live

Watch CBSN Live

Local Matters: Texas Republicans to revive controversial election reform bill

Texas Republicans are set to bring back a controversial elections reform bill for debate during a special legislative session starting Thursday. House Democrats had managed to block the bill from reaching a vote by staging a walk out in May. Texas Tribune politics reporter James Barragán joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the other conservative priorities Republican Governor Greg Abbott has announced for the session, as well as the pressure he's facing from GOP primary challengers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.