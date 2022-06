Texas Republicans adopt far-right platform rejecting Biden's election, reserving right to secede The Texas Republican Party passed a resolution over the weekend rejecting the 2020 election, calling President Biden the "acting" president, and outlining policy goals that include overturning same-sex marriage and possibly seceding from the United States. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins anchors Tanya Rivero and Tony Dokoupil with details.