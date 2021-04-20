Live

Watch CBSN Live

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks at DNC

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro addressed the DNC on its final night. Castro spoke about his immigrant background and the value of hard work. He said prosperity and justice are not "zero-sum games" and slammed Trump for "building walls."
