Texas police ambush suspect had criminal past

The suspect accused of killing San Antonio police detective Benjamin Marconi says he's sorry. Otis Tyrone McKane was arrested Monday after a 30-hour manhunt. He blamed the shooting on his anger over a child custody dispute. Omar Villafranca reports.
