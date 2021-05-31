Live

Texas poised to pass restrictive voting bill

Texas Republican lawmakers have a midnight deadline to pass some of the toughest voting restrictions in the country. President Biden criticized the bill, saying it "attacks the sacred right to vote." Christina Ruffini has the latest.
