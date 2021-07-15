Texas man says he drove 4,300 miles round trip for job interview More than 13.8 million people across the country are still receiving some sort of unemployment assistance, according to the latest data from the Labor Department. While experts are touting the success of the economic rebound, some unemployed Americans are worried about the end of pandemic-related assistance programs in September. Joseph Hare, an unemployed Texas resident struggling to find work, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about his experiences.