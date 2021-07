Local Matters: Texas legislative session to be testing ground for GOP's "culture wars" messaging With a special legislative session starting in Texas, the state is poised to become a testing ground for Republican messaging on "culture war" issues, from election reform to critical race theory. Politico reporter Renuka Rayasam joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on that, plus Governor Greg Abbott's reelection campaign and what to expect when CPAC 2021 starts in Dallas this weekend.