Texas hospitals running out of ICU beds as COVID cases surge Intensive care units in Texas are running low on beds, thanks to an influx of COVID patients. That's making it difficult for other critically ill people to get the care they need. "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud spoke with Dr. Hasan Kalki, an emergency room physician at a hard-hit rural hospital near Houston, about his frustrations for "CBSN AM."