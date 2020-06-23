Texas hospitalizations from coronavirus rise 60% in a week, governor calls spread "unacceptable" Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the coronavirus is spreading in Texas at an "unacceptable rate" Monday, and did not take shutting the state back down off the table if conditions continue to deteriorate at the current rate. Meanwhile, hospitals in several major cities are seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus hospitalizations and some health care workers are getting sick. Mireya Villarreal reports.