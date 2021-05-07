Texas gunman's intent was "maximum lethality," former FBI profiler says Texas shooting suspect Devin Kelley had a history of domestic violence. U.S. Air Force records show Kelley was court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his then-wife and young stepson, fracturing the child's skull. A new report based on FBI data shows 54 percent of mass shootings relate to domestic or family violence. Mary Ellen O'Toole, former FBI profiler and director of the forensic science program at George Mason University, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether domestic violence can predict mass killings.